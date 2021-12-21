Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:26 AM EST
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! Today we make the transition from fall to winter. Winter officially begins with the occurrence of the winter solstice at 10:59 AM today.

The day will start with just a few snow showers in our far northern areas, mainly in the higher terrain. There will be just a dusting to an inch or so of snow by mid-day. Then we’ll get sunshine in the afternoon.

Wednesday will start with a chance for a light wintry mix in our far southern & eastern areas, just barely getting clipped by the far edge of a coastal storm that will, for the most part, be staying well off to our east. But a weak clipper system will be coming through from west to east with a few, scattered, on-and-off snow showers late morning and through the afternoon.

Thursday will feature partly sunny skies, but it will be a little colder.

On Friday, for Christmas Eve, there is a chance for a few flurries early in the day in our southern counties.

Then get ready for a coating of snow on Friday night into the first part of Christmas Day! We’re looking at a few inches of accumulating snow, perfect for Santa to land his sleigh on!

A few snow showers may linger into Sunday morning, otherwise it will clear out a bit for later in the day and into Monday of next week.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to track that system for Christmas Day, and we will be narrowing down the snow amounts for you as we get closer to the weekend. -Gary

