Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Our weather will remain reasonably quiet and cold for the next several days with a few more chances of some additional snow between now and Christmas on Saturday. We’ll see a clipper sweep through during the early morning hours on Tuesday with the chance of a dusting to up to an inch of snow over northern Vermont. Most spots will see little to no accumulation.

We’ll begin the day on Tuesday with some lingering clouds and the chance of snow showers, north. Skies will gradually clear out during the day, leaving us with partly sunny skies through the afternoon. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer as well with highs in the low to mid 30s. We’ll see the chance for a few more snow showers on Wednesday as well, with another dusting to an inch or two possible.

Thursday should be quiet with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be colder with highs in the mid to upper 20s. By Christmas Eve on Friday, clouds will thicken up again ahead of our next weather system. While the exact track of the next system is uncertain, it’s shaping up to be possible for some additional accumulating snow. Parts of the Champlain Valley may mix with some rain and sleet on Christmas morning, before changing back to snow on Saturday afternoon. Snow showers are likely to linger into Saturday night and Sunday. We’ll continue to monitor the track of this system as we get closer to the end of the week.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omicron variant of COVID-19
First case of Omicron variant detected in Vermont
Kyle Walker started as a part-time Stowe police officer in 2008 and became the Stowe fire chief...
Stowe fire chief dismissed after sex assault allegations
COVID-19 rapid at-home antigen test kits sold at pharmacies
Vt. officials clarify COVID-19 rapid at-home test coverage
Peoples Academy in Morrisville
Morrisville school campuses sent into lockdown after gun threat
The Repair Café at 12 North Street in Burlington's Old North End
Burlington’s Repair Café breathes new life into any item

Latest News

WEATHERCAST
Monday Weathercast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
garysadowsky
Afternoon Weather Webcast
Gary has your latest forecast
Morning Weather Webcast