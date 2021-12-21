BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Our weather will remain reasonably quiet and cold for the next several days with a few more chances of some additional snow between now and Christmas on Saturday. We’ll see a clipper sweep through during the early morning hours on Tuesday with the chance of a dusting to up to an inch of snow over northern Vermont. Most spots will see little to no accumulation.

We’ll begin the day on Tuesday with some lingering clouds and the chance of snow showers, north. Skies will gradually clear out during the day, leaving us with partly sunny skies through the afternoon. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer as well with highs in the low to mid 30s. We’ll see the chance for a few more snow showers on Wednesday as well, with another dusting to an inch or two possible.

Thursday should be quiet with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be colder with highs in the mid to upper 20s. By Christmas Eve on Friday, clouds will thicken up again ahead of our next weather system. While the exact track of the next system is uncertain, it’s shaping up to be possible for some additional accumulating snow. Parts of the Champlain Valley may mix with some rain and sleet on Christmas morning, before changing back to snow on Saturday afternoon. Snow showers are likely to linger into Saturday night and Sunday. We’ll continue to monitor the track of this system as we get closer to the end of the week.

