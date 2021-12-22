ACLU accuses school of failing to protect Black student

The ACLU of Vermont alleges in a complaint filed with the state Human Rights Commission that a school took no meaningful action to protect a Black student from racially motivated harassment, bullying, and threats.

The complaint was filed Tuesday on behalf of the student. The ACLU accuses Twin Valley Middle High School in Whitingham of unlawfully depriving the student “of her right to have a school environment free of racial discrimination.”

The superintendent disputes the allegations against school officials. She says when the administration was made aware of the allegations, it notified families, investigated, and where substantiated, it took appropriate disciplinary action.

