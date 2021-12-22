Advertisement

Arizona man charged after 6-year-old tests positive for sexually transmitted disease

By KOLD News 13 Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - A 26-year-old man was arrested after deputies said he sexually assaulted a 6-year-old girl, leaving her with a sexually transmitted disease.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona charged Jacob Sullivan with three counts of sexual conduct with a minor, KOLD reports.

Deputies said they were called in November to an urgent care clinic after the girl tested positive for the disease.

During the investigation, the girl reportedly told authorities Sullivan, an associate of the girl’s family, had assaulted her.

“Getting this sexual predator off the streets was our number one priority,” Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb said in a statement. “I am pleased with our detectives for making quick work of this suspect. I pray that the victim finds comfort and healing. We stand with her and all victims of abuse. We are here for you.”

Jacob Sullivan, 26, faces three counts of sexual conduct with a minor.
Jacob Sullivan, 26, faces three counts of sexual conduct with a minor.(Pinal County Sheriff's Office)

Sullivan was being held in the Pinal County Jail, and deputies said a judge ruled he was not eligible for bond based on the nature of the allegations.

Jail records indicate he is scheduled for arraignment next week.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Dumphy
Police: New Hampshire man accidentally shot girlfriend
Adam Monette
St. Albans man takes the cake at ‘Holiday Baking Championship’
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.
3 new omicron cases; Vt. officials brace for post-holiday surge
The aftermath of the fire at Sillycow Farms in Newbury.
Vermont hot chocolate company destroyed by fire
Montreal has declared a state of emergency as COVID cases in Quebec hit their highest...
State of emergency declared in Montreal as COVID numbers soar

Latest News

It's a sign the holiday season is here-- Montpelier's community ice skating rink is taking shape.
Vt. Statehouse ice skating rink takes shape after skipping last year
mm
Vermont Catholic church seeks demolition of former cathedral
How to make a decadent chocolate buttercream.
Bûche de Noël: The buttercream
mm
Bûche de Noël: The buttercream