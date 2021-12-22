Advertisement

Bûche de Noël: The buttercream

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NORWICH, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s Christmas week and we are making a festive holiday dessert! It’s a Bûche de Noël, also known as a Yule Log.

Our Cat Viglienzoni went to the King Arthur Baking School in Norwich to meet with Kristen Suzuki to learn how to make this traditional Christmas dessert.

Cat is breaking it down step by step for you. She started with the cake, then the filling and now she shows you the secret of how to make a decadent chocolate buttercream. Watch the video to see.

Click here for the recipe.

