Advertisement

Bodycam captures rescue of babies in bathtub after Kentucky tornado

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (CNN) - In the aftermath of a tornado outbreak in Kentucky earlier this month, two babies were found wrapped in blankets inside of a bathtub that had been thrown from a home.

Bodycam video obtained in a public records request shows Hopkins County authorities finding the children Dec. 10. The tub was tossed by a tornado that demolished the house.

Sheriff’s deputies Trent Arnold and Troy Blue can be seen looking through the rubble in Dawson Springs.

They eventually heard crying in the distance and then came across the 15-month-old and 3-month-old still in the tub along with a blanket, a pillow and a Bible.

One was taken to the hospital for treatment of a head injury, but both children survived.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Dumphy
Police: New Hampshire man accidentally shot girlfriend
Adam Monette
St. Albans man takes the cake at ‘Holiday Baking Championship’
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.
3 new omicron cases; Vt. officials brace for post-holiday surge
The aftermath of the fire at Sillycow Farms in Newbury.
Vermont hot chocolate company destroyed by fire
Montreal has declared a state of emergency as COVID cases in Quebec hit their highest...
State of emergency declared in Montreal as COVID numbers soar

Latest News

Former officer Kim Potter testifies in her own defense on Friday. She is facing trial in the...
Jurors at Kim Potter trial end 3rd day of deliberations with no verdict
RINK
Vt. Statehouse ice skating rink takes shape after skipping last year
ACCURACY
How reliable are the results of antigen tests? We asked the experts
vermont
Vt. regulators approve OneCare Vermont’s budget
wish
Rochester girl pens pandemic appeal to Santa