Chittenden County giving circle giving back

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - 100+ Women Who Care of Chittenden County will hit more milestones of giving soon.

The Chittenden County group has donated to organizations like Sara Holbrook, Planned Parenthood, and Spectrum Youth and Family Services.

They follow a giving circle model, where every member donates $100 each quarter year, and every member gets to nominate one nonprofit. Then, everyone votes to decide where they’re donating.

They have completed six quarters so far, giving more than $65,000 to date, and they are on track for $95,000 by their two-year anniversary in April.

“So, of course, it feels good to be able to have a larger impact and to be in our community and to hear what it’s doing in the community,” said Emilie Crawford a steering committee member for the group. “For me and for most people, it’s the diverse membership, it’s wonderful to know and get to know different people.”

In addition to the Chittenden County chapter, there is also a Franklin County chapter.

Crawford said it’s easy to start once you have a group of women who want to give, and if you have questions feel free to reach out: 100wwcvt@gmail.com

