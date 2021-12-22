Advertisement

Congressional panel investigates deadly Astroworld concert

FILE - Visitors cast shadows at a memorial to the victims of the Astroworld concert in Houston...
FILE - Visitors cast shadows at a memorial to the victims of the Astroworld concert in Houston on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.(AP Photo/Robert Bumsted, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A Congressional committee has launched an investigation into the promoter of the Astroworld music festival in Houston, in which 10 people were killed during a massive crowd surge.

The House Oversight and Reform Committee sent a letter Wednesday to Live Nation’s president and CEO, Michael Rapino, asking for information about the company’s role in the Nov. 5 festival and concert by rap superstar Travis Scott.

The committee requested details about security, crowd control and mass casualty incident planning, as well as details about pre-show briefings on safety concerns raised before the concert.

The committee is requesting Live Nation brief the committee by Jan. 12.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Monette
St. Albans man takes the cake at ‘Holiday Baking Championship’
Thomas Dumphy
Police: New Hampshire man accidentally shot girlfriend
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.
3 new omicron cases; Vt. officials brace for post-holiday surge
The aftermath of the fire at Sillycow Farms in Newbury.
Vermont hot chocolate company destroyed by fire
Sgt. David Roos-File photo
Vt. trooper on paid leave; no details from police

Latest News

This sonar image created by SEARCH Inc. and released by the Alabama Historical Commission shows...
Research: Wreck of last US slave ship mostly intact on Alabama coast
President Joe Biden arrives to deliver closing remarks to the virtual Summit for Democracy, in...
White House: Biden negative for COVID-19 after close contact
ASPCA took 32 cats that were in Kentucky shelters before the tornado hit to help free up...
Wisconsin Humane Society welcomes 32 cats rescued from Kentucky after devastating tornadoes
x
ACLU accuses school of failing to protect Black student