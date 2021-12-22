Advertisement

Elliott sworn in as new federal judge in New Hampshire

Samantha Elliott has been sworn in as New Hampshire’s latest U.S. district judge.
Samantha Elliott has been sworn in as New Hampshire's latest U.S. district judge.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Samantha Elliott has been sworn in as New Hampshire’s latest U.S. district judge.

She is replacing Judge Paul Barbadoro, who took senior status on March 1.

Elliott was a partner at Gallagher, Callahan & Gartrell, P.C., where she served as firm president from 2015-2020. Her areas of practice included business and commercial disputes, employment and discrimination, product liability, property rights, and municipal defense in civil rights litigation. Elliott served as a co-chair of the founding board of 603 Legal Aid, after serving as a member of the boards of New Hampshire Legal Assistance and the Legal Advice and Referral Center. 

