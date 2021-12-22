Elliott sworn in as new federal judge in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Samantha Elliott has been sworn in as New Hampshire’s latest U.S. district judge.

She is replacing Judge Paul Barbadoro, who took senior status on March 1.

Elliott was a partner at Gallagher, Callahan & Gartrell, P.C., where she served as firm president from 2015-2020. Her areas of practice included business and commercial disputes, employment and discrimination, product liability, property rights, and municipal defense in civil rights litigation. Elliott served as a co-chair of the founding board of 603 Legal Aid, after serving as a member of the boards of New Hampshire Legal Assistance and the Legal Advice and Referral Center.

