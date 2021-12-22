Former CNN producer pleads not guilty to sex crimes in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A former CNN producer has pleaded not guilty to luring minors into sex in Vermont.

John Griffin, 44, of Stamford, Connecticut, worked as a producer at CNN for the past eight years.

Griffin is accused of luring mothers and their young daughters to his ski house in Ludlow, Vermont, to train the minors to be sexually submissive.

He is being held without bail.

If convicted, Griffin faces 10 years to life in prison.

