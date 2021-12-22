Advertisement

Funding for new NH vaccination sites rejected, then approved

New Hampshire’s Executive Council has approved funding for six more walk-in vaccination centers...
New Hampshire’s Executive Council has approved funding for six more walk-in vaccination centers but only after the governor begged members to reconsider an initial rejection. - File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s Executive Council has approved funding for six more walk-in vaccination centers but only after the governor begged members to reconsider an initial rejection.

Led by Ted Gatsas, three of the four Republican councilors initially voted Wednesday against paying ConvenientMD $7.2 million to set up sites in Concord, Exeter, Keene, Manchester, Nashua and Salem.

They said such contracts should be put out to bid, but reconsidered and approved the federal funding after Gov. Chris Sununu and health officials argued that would take months and that companies now complaining they were cut out already have received similar sole-source contracts in the past.

