How reliable are the results of antigen tests? We asked the experts

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - You may have stocked up on at-home antigen tests ahead of the holidays, but how much trust can you put in them?

“How accurate the tests are depends on the situation you use them in,” said Dr. Wouter Rietsema, an infectious disease specialist at CVPH in Plattsburgh.

Rietsema says if you plan to gather with people who are vaccinated and have gotten their boosters, the test should be fine.

“If I was going to hang out with a family member who had severe immune suppression, did not think vaccine would likely work or were told vaccines would not work-- that test wouldn’t be good enough,” Rietsema said.

He helped break down some of the numbers.

If you are showing symptoms and want to know if it’s COVID or a cold, Rietsema says the accuracy is in the 85%-90% range.

“If you actually have symptoms, they are a pretty good test,” he said.

Rietsema says if you were a close contact of someone who tested positive and want to check yourself, the accuracy goes down to about 60%.

If you have no symptoms, weren’t exposed to anyone and just want to do a self-check, antigen tests will only pick up about half the cases.

“Like all things COVID, there are no yes or no answers. There are different ranges of risk and probability,” Rietsema said.

But what do you do after your test? Do you need a PCR to confirm the results? If it’s positive, yes.

“You should be self-isolating while you wait for a confirmatory test from a lab, a lab-confirmed positive test,” said Molly Flynn of the Clinton County Health Department.

Flynn says you need to treat the at-home test results like you would a PCR, and if you are showing any symptoms, you need to get a test.

“That’s one of the issues with the spread happening, people with symptoms are not self-isolating,” Flynn said.

There is the chance of a false positive or false negative, which is why they both say your best option is a PCR test.

