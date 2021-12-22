Icy roads lead to crashes in southern areas

WESTMINSTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Freezing rain Wednesday morning is leading to treacherous driving conditions in southern areas including Windsor and Windham counties.

Authorities reported numerous crashes including on Route 11 west of Andover Rd., Route 103 in Rockingham and Interstate 91 north near Guilford.

There were no immediate details on injuries. Drivers are urged to use caution.

