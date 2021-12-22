NH pauses jury trials, grand juries through January

Advertisement

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire has put a pause on all superior court jury trials and grand juries through January because of rising COVID-19 cases.

Chief Justice Tina Nadeau said Wednesday the pause is partly due to “the difficulty in managing a juror population who are increasingly having to drop out because of sickness or exposure and the unique challenges these proceedings entail.”

She said jury trials are scheduled to resume in February if the rate of COVID-19 infections decreases substantially.

All New Hampshire courts will continue to remain open to the public for all other purposes. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

