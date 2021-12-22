Advertisement

NH Republicans block family planning contracts for second time

Republicans have again denied funding for three New Hampshire health clinics over unsupported...
Republicans have again denied funding for three New Hampshire health clinics over unsupported concerns that public money is paying for abortions.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Republicans have again denied funding for three New Hampshire health clinics over unsupported concerns that public money is paying for abortions.

The 4-1 vote by the Executive Council on Wednesday marked the second time the Equality Health Center, Lovering Health Center and Planned Parenthood of Northern New England were denied funding under a new state requirement that the state confirm a “physical and financial” separation between family planning programs and abortion services.

At the time of the first vote in September, audits were incomplete, but the four Republicans on the council still voted no despite audit reports confirming that funds were not commingled.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Adam Monette
St. Albans man takes the cake at ‘Holiday Baking Championship’
Thomas Dumphy
Police: New Hampshire man accidentally shot girlfriend
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.
3 new omicron cases; Vt. officials brace for post-holiday surge
The aftermath of the fire at Sillycow Farms in Newbury.
Vermont hot chocolate company destroyed by fire
Sgt. David Roos-File photo
Vt. trooper on paid leave; no details from police

Latest News

Raw Video: Hochul COVID-19 briefing - Dec. 22
Raw Video: Hochul COVID-19 briefing - Dec. 22
New Hampshire’s Executive Council has approved funding for six more walk-in vaccination centers...
Funding for new NH vaccination sites rejected, then approved
Pharmacists in New York's North Country are calling on the governor to sign the Pharmacy Rescue...
Pharmacists want Hochul to sign Pharmacy Rescue Package
File photo
UVM to require boosters for students