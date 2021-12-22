NH Republicans block family planning contracts for second time

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Republicans have again denied funding for three New Hampshire health clinics over unsupported concerns that public money is paying for abortions.

The 4-1 vote by the Executive Council on Wednesday marked the second time the Equality Health Center, Lovering Health Center and Planned Parenthood of Northern New England were denied funding under a new state requirement that the state confirm a “physical and financial” separation between family planning programs and abortion services.

At the time of the first vote in September, audits were incomplete, but the four Republicans on the council still voted no despite audit reports confirming that funds were not commingled.

