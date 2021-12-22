Pharmacists want Hochul to sign Pharmacy Rescue Package

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Pharmacists in New York’s North Country are calling on the governor to sign the Pharmacy Rescue Package.

It consists of three bills that have the support of state legislators and that focus on regulating pharmacy benefit managers or PBMs. They work as middlemen between the pharmacies and insurance companies to control how much is billed per filled prescription and how much gets reimbursed to the pharmacies.

Assemblyman Billy Jones says the regulations could save the state millions.

Steve Moore is the owner of Condo Pharmacy in Plattsburgh and the past president of the Pharmacist Society of the State of New York. He says, on average, locally owned pharmacies like Condo take a loss in the reimbursement, which typically leads to closure.

Jones says because the companies have no regulations, their pricing is lacking transparency.

“They are basically selling a lot of their prescription drugs at a loss because they have no say in how this is working out and the PBMs are taking that money. They don’t know what the pricing is, we have asked for the data several times, they don’t know how much PBMs are making off a certain product, there is nothing in there, they are cloaked in secrecy and we just want to shed some light on that and be transparent,” said Jones, D-Chateaugay Lake.

One of the bills would require PBMs to follow the same rules for Fee-for-Service programs, which would require them to consider a federal rebate program that will save the state money.

The three-bill package has been delivered to Gov. Kathy Hochul. She has until the end of the year to sign them.

