Advertisement

Police: Drunk driver plows into Pittsford home

Andrew Brons
Andrew Brons(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 9:13 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A home in Pittsford sustained serious damage after being hit by a car early Wednesday morning.

It happened just after midnight near the intersection of Route 7 and Furnace Road. Police say Andrew Brons, 57, of Vergennes lost control of his car and drove into the home. No one was injured.

Brons was arrested for DUI and will be in court in January.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Monette
St. Albans man takes the cake at ‘Holiday Baking Championship’
Thomas Dumphy
Police: New Hampshire man accidentally shot girlfriend
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.
3 new omicron cases; Vt. officials brace for post-holiday surge
The aftermath of the fire at Sillycow Farms in Newbury.
Vermont hot chocolate company destroyed by fire
Sgt. David Roos-File photo
Vt. trooper on paid leave; no details from police

Latest News

File photo
Watch Live: Hochul COVID briefing
File photo
Watch Live: Sununu COVID briefing
Vermont Catholic church seeks demolition of former cathedral
Icy roads lead to crashes in southern areas