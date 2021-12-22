Police: Drunk driver plows into Pittsford home

PITTSFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A home in Pittsford sustained serious damage after being hit by a car early Wednesday morning.

It happened just after midnight near the intersection of Route 7 and Furnace Road. Police say Andrew Brons, 57, of Vergennes lost control of his car and drove into the home. No one was injured.

Brons was arrested for DUI and will be in court in January.

