Programs help disadvantaged Vt. students achieve higher-ed goals, but inequity remains

By Darren Perron
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Upward Bound is among several federal programs that provide help to low-income students or are the first in their family to attend college.

The support is needed: In 2020, just 46 percent of Vermont high school grads from historically marginalized groups — those in poverty, English language learners, those who are BIPOC and those with disabilities — ultimately enrolled in higher ed, compared to 62 percent of all students. Combined with the disconnectedness and uncertainty brought on by the pandemic, the divide has only deepened, educators say.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Alison Novak, who covered the story in this week’s issue.

