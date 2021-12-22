Readsboro man in serious condition after bad car crash

READSBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Readsboro man is in serious condition after totaling his car Tuesday.

Vermont State Police say just before 8:00AM, Trevor Gottardi, 30, of Readsboro was driving southbound on Vt. Route 100 in Readsboro when he went off road and hit a boulder.

His car rolled over several times, ejecting him from his vehicle. Police say Gottardi was not wearing a seatbelt.

Gottardi was sent to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a contributing factor.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police.

