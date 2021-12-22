Remembering Super Senior Tom Hart

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - WCAX is remembering one of our Super Senior family. Tom Hart, who we first profiled back in 2014, has died.

After suffering a back injury in 1998, his doctor told him to improve his core strength. He took the message to heart, diving into competitive weight lifting.

Hart held eight Vermont records in the bench and strict curl and three world records in the strict curl. “The only person you’re competing against is yourself,” he told our Joe Carroll.

Before his weightlifting career, he was a teacher at CVU, as well as ran a life program for youth looking for guidance. He was 79.

Related Story:

Former Super Senior looks to break more weightlifting records

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.