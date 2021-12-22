Richard Flynn, longtime safety commissioner, dies at 93

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Richard Flynn, the longest-serving commissioner of New Hampshire’s Department of Safety with more than 35 years at the helm, has died. He was 93.

The Tasker Funeral Home in Dover confirms that Flynn died Sunday at Spring Village in Dover. Flynn, a lifelong Dover resident, began a career in the local police department after serving in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

He became police chief in 1959 and held that position for 13 years before he was appointed commissioner. He retired in 2007. He also served on the Adult Parole Board from 2011 to 2016.

