Santa visits Vermont ahead of Christmas

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s not Christmas yet, but Santa is on the move in Vermont. On Tuesday, he made his way from St. Albans to Berlin.

Instead of decking the halls, the Vermont National Guard decked out a convoy for Santa. They are doing it to make sure everyone has a chance to see him ahead of Christmas.

A handful of cheerful people were in St. Albans to see off the start of the trip.

“I was excited to see Santa tonight,” said one young girl who was there with a group.

Santa himself says Vermont is one of his favorite places to visit ahead of the big day.

“Some years I go to Fiji. Some years Texas,” Santa explained. “This year, last year, Vermont. In fact, we’re staying over two nights this time.”

“I’m most excited to see all the trucks go by,” said 9 year-old Isabell.

“I think Santa is a good sign, because if Santa is here, that means all the good people are here,” said another young girl.

The event, organized by the Vermont National Guard, which started as a way for kids to safely see Santa during COVID, is quickly growing into an annual tradition.

“We have a lot of soldiers deployed right now, and the fact their family gets to come out and feel the support from us is really important,” said Major Lindsay Pigeon.

The convoy has several military vehicles, but local businesses like Casellas and S.D. Ireland are also joining in hopes of spreading Christmas cheer.

“Seeing the people out of their houses, out doing stuff, enjoying each others company, at an event, that’s what I like to see happen,” said Santa.

Those at the convoy’s send off say they can’t wait to see Santa again in just a few days.

If you missed Santa on Tuesday, he will be making rounds in the southern half of the state on Wednesday.

The convoy will be leaving from White River Junction at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.