‘Tis the season for COVID tests. Are there enough available?

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Coronavirus tests of all kinds are in hot demand as Vermonters seek to gather safely for the holidays. So where can you get one if you don’t have one already?

It’s T-minus two days until Christmas Eve and many Vermonters are searching for more than just last-minute presents. “I’m looking for some COVID tests and I’m also looking for some cookie tins,” said Gail Kirby of South Burlington.

Statewide, securing a COVID rapid test is hit or miss depending on where you go. National supply chain bottlenecks have posed a challenge.

“You can point fingers at the pharmacies, at Amazon, at the state of Vermont, at the United States, at the manufacturers. It’s a big problem, so everyone needs to be understanding about that now. We’re in the holiday season and there’s a big rush at things,” said Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine.

Half a billion rapid tests are on the way from the Biden administration but those won’t be available for several weeks. Until then, Vermont still has PCR testing through state-run clinics. Some say that getting a slot was easy. “We went in at 2:30 in the afternoon and had the results by 8 a.m. the next morning,” said Lori Terry.

Others say appointments were hard to come by. “We had a little bit of difficulty finding some and using the website. For a couple of weeks out, there wasn’t anything available,” said Jillian.

But the state says they’re always adding more appointments and are encouraging people to check back often. And leading up to the holidays, the state is also ramping up free take-home tests, handing out a total of 60,000 rapid tests on a first come first served basis at 30 sites statewide. There are also 10,000 LAMP tests through scheduled appointments. Those are also self-administered and have the accuracy of a PCR test. Users are asked to self-report the results to the state.

And while the state ramps up testing, those with insurance through MVP Healthcare and have a doctor’s order for a COVID test can sign up online. A phlebotomist will test you at your home, deliver it to a lab, and you’ll get a result in two to four days. “We’re excited to do this because of this tender time in this world, access to high-quality health care is so important and we need to protect our health care system and let everyone stay open,” said MVP’s Dr. Kim Kilby. That service also extends to bloodwork and other diagnostic tests, not just COVID testing.

Related Stories:

3 new omicron cases; Vt. officials brace for post-holiday surge

Vermont’s rollout of no-cost antigen tests causes some confusion

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.