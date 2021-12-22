Advertisement

‘Tis the season for COVID tests. Are there enough available?

File photo
File photo(ktuu)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Coronavirus tests of all kinds are in hot demand as Vermonters seek to gather safely for the holidays. So where can you get one if you don’t have one already?

It’s T-minus two days until Christmas Eve and many Vermonters are searching for more than just last-minute presents. “I’m looking for some COVID tests and I’m also looking for some cookie tins,” said Gail Kirby of South Burlington.

Statewide, securing a COVID rapid test is hit or miss depending on where you go. National supply chain bottlenecks have posed a challenge.

“You can point fingers at the pharmacies, at Amazon, at the state of Vermont, at the United States, at the manufacturers. It’s a big problem, so everyone needs to be understanding about that now. We’re in the holiday season and there’s a big rush at things,” said Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine.

Half a billion rapid tests are on the way from the Biden administration but those won’t be available for several weeks. Until then, Vermont still has PCR testing through state-run clinics. Some say that getting a slot was easy. “We went in at 2:30 in the afternoon and had the results by 8 a.m. the next morning,” said Lori Terry.

Others say appointments were hard to come by. “We had a little bit of difficulty finding some and using the website. For a couple of weeks out, there wasn’t anything available,” said Jillian.

But the state says they’re always adding more appointments and are encouraging people to check back often. And leading up to the holidays, the state is also ramping up free take-home tests, handing out a total of 60,000 rapid tests on a first come first served basis at 30 sites statewide. There are also 10,000 LAMP tests through scheduled appointments. Those are also self-administered and have the accuracy of a PCR test. Users are asked to self-report the results to the state.

And while the state ramps up testing, those with insurance through MVP Healthcare and have a doctor’s order for a COVID test can sign up online. A phlebotomist will test you at your home, deliver it to a lab, and you’ll get a result in two to four days. “We’re excited to do this because of this tender time in this world, access to high-quality health care is so important and we need to protect our health care system and let everyone stay open,” said MVP’s Dr. Kim Kilby. That service also extends to bloodwork and other diagnostic tests, not just COVID testing.

Related Stories:

3 new omicron cases; Vt. officials brace for post-holiday surge

Vermont’s rollout of no-cost antigen tests causes some confusion

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Dumphy
Police: New Hampshire man accidentally shot girlfriend
Adam Monette
St. Albans man takes the cake at ‘Holiday Baking Championship’
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.
3 new omicron cases; Vt. officials brace for post-holiday surge
The aftermath of the fire at Sillycow Farms in Newbury.
Vermont hot chocolate company destroyed by fire
Montreal has declared a state of emergency as COVID cases in Quebec hit their highest...
State of emergency declared in Montreal as COVID numbers soar

Latest News

mm
Vermont Catholic church seeks demolition of former cathedral
How to make a decadent chocolate buttercream.
Bûche de Noël: The buttercream
mm
Bûche de Noël: The buttercream
Louis Fortier-File photo
Judge to decide whether state can get mental evaluation of accused killer