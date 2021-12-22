Advertisement

UVM to require boosters for students

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont announced Wednesday that new and returning students will be required to receive COVID boosters.

University officials say the mandate will require students to receive the shots no later than Feb. 1. Students not yet eligible for boosters by that date will have up to 14 days from their date of eligibility to report their booster status on the university’s student portal.

“We have watched the Omicron variant take hold rapidly in the U.S.,” vice president for operations and public safety Gary Derr said in a statement. “Medical experts in Vermont and elsewhere agree that the best way to keep our campus healthy is to maximize the protection of our students with boosters as quickly as we can.”

Those students claiming a medical or religious exemption will be required to test regularly.

