Vermont Catholic church seeks demolition of former cathedral

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington is seeking permission to demolish a closed cathedral in the downtown of Vermont’s largest city.

Burlington Zoning Division Manager Scott Gustin says the church applied for a permit last week to demolish the Immaculate Conception Church on Pine Street. It will be several months before a decision is made on whether to grant the permit. In an October letter to the city, Monsignor Peter Routhier says the deconsecration of the site will help members cope with the loss of the parish. Three years ago, the diocese said dwindling membership and finances forced the closure of the cathedral in the heart of downtown Burlington.

Related Stories:

Burlington’s Immaculate Conception Church going on the market

Burlington churches merge

Faithful save and renovate Burlington church

Burlington Catholics to discuss possibility of church merger

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)