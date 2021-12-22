Vt. regulators approve OneCare Vermont’s budget

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont regulators have given the green light to OneCare Vermont’s $15.3 million budget.

The nonprofit is tasked with carrying out the state’s “all-payer” model, an effort to lower health care costs by investing in preventative medicine.

The Green Mountain Care Board approved their budget Wednesday. The bottom line is the same as last year, but regulators are also requiring the organization to find a way to better measure its success and analytics.

“What we’re really asking them to do is benchmark themselves to other {Accountable Care Organizations} across the county and report back to us about areas that they’re succeeding in and areas that they need to do some improvement in,” said the GMCB’s Kevin Mullin.

Almost $1.4 billion passes through OneCare Vermont and to providers who are part of the all-payer model.

