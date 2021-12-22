Advertisement

Vt. Statehouse ice skating rink takes shape after skipping last year

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a sign the holiday season is here-- Montpelier’s community ice skating rink is taking shape.

The rink sits on the Statehouse lawn and is a staple of the community in the winter.

The city didn’t set up the rink last year because of staffing and coronavirus.

But over the last week, Montpelier’s recreation department, volunteers, public works and cemetery staff have been working to set it up.

The city hopes a cold winter will keep the community skating into the spring.

“My staff and I made sure to put foam board under the liner so that it will keep the liner from sitting on the grass where heat will come up from the ground and soften the ice, so we hope that will help,” said Arne McMullen, the director of the Montpelier Recreation Department.

The city hopes to open the rink in the coming weeks but they say it all depends on whether Mother Nature cooperates.

