Watch Live: Hochul COVID briefing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will hold a COVID briefing Wednesday afternoon.

Daily case numbers across the state are up 102% over the past two weeks, according to the New York Times, the highest rate of infection at any point during the pandemic.

New York Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett tested positive for COVID-19 Monday.

•As of Monday, Clinton County, New York, has had a total of 8,865 confirmed cases and 55 deaths.

•As of Monday, Essex County, New York, has had a total of 3,719 confirmed cases and 51 deaths.

•As of Tuesday, Franklin County, New York, has had a total of 6,466 confirmed cases and 28 deaths.

