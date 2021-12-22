Watch Live: Sununu COVID briefing
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu will hold a COVID briefing Wednesday afternoon.
Watch Live at 3 p.m. on WCAX.com.
While daily case numbers are down 5% over the past two weeks the number of COVID-related deaths is up 41%, averaging about eight per day according to the New York Times.
As of Tuesday, New Hampshire health officials reported 561 new coronavirus cases for a total of 187,340. There have been a total of 1,868 deaths.
