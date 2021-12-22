Wildlife Watch: Vt. Fish & Wildlife chief settles into new job

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Chris Herrick is settling into his new role after being appointed to the post earlier this fall.

Herrick, who has served the past five years as deputy commissioner for Public Safety, will take on a number of long-standing issues including a downward trend in hunters, balancing non-game interests with those of hunters, and ecosystem fragmentation.

Ike Bendavid spoke with Herrick about what he hopes to bring to the new job.

Related Stories:

YCQM Oct. 24, 2021

New leadership to take the helm at Vermont Fish & Wildlife

Wildlife Wars: Animal defenders struggle to change hunting and trapping traditions in Vermont

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.