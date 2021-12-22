Advertisement

Wildlife Watch: Vt. Fish & Wildlife chief settles into new job

By Ike Bendavid
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Chris Herrick is settling into his new role after being appointed to the post earlier this fall.

Herrick, who has served the past five years as deputy commissioner for Public Safety, will take on a number of long-standing issues including a downward trend in hunters, balancing non-game interests with those of hunters, and ecosystem fragmentation.

Ike Bendavid spoke with Herrick about what he hopes to bring to the new job.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

