BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! For most of us, the day will start out okay, but there will be trouble in our southeastern areas, mainly in Windsor and Windham counties. That is where the day will start with a light wintry mix involving some freezing rain. Roads, sidewalks and parking lots will be icy & slick. Be extremely careful, or wait until later in the day when the temperature warms up and conditions improve. That slick weather is coming from the very outer edge of a coastal storm which, for the most part, will be staying well to our east. That storm will continue to move eastward out towards the Canadian maritimes, taking the slick weather along with it. For the rest of the day, a weak clipper system will come through from west to east with just a few, scattered snow showers, mainly in the higher elevations. Those snow showers will only amount to a dusting to an inch or so of snow.

Once that clipper goes by, it will clear out overnight, but also turn colder & blustery. Thursday will feature sunshine, but it will be on the chilly side.

A small disturbance will fling a few snow showers around early on Friday for Christmas Eve, mainly in our southern areas.

Snow for Christmas? Mother Nature is still deciding. Right now it does look like some of us, if not all of us, will get in on some light snow on Christmas Day. But it may also just miss our northern areas. Also, there could be some mixing of rain, sleet, and some freezing rain once again, mainly south. Some snow may continue into Sunday.

Monday & Tuesday will be typical late December days with partly sunny skies, but with the chance for snow showers on Monday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to track this rather complex and somewhat active weather pattern as we head into the holiday weekend. -Gary

