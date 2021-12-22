BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ll be watching a pair of weather system as we head into Wednesday. A coastal system will move up along the New England coast with a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow for parts of southern and eastern New England. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Windsor and Windham counties for the potential for some light icing. A second system will be coming out of the Great Lakes and could bring some very light snow to parts of the Adirondacks and northern Vermont. Any accumulation will likely be under an inch. Highs will top out in the low to mid 30s, but turn colder behind the front later in the day.

Quiet weather will return for Thursday with partly sunny skies. Temperatures will be colder with highs in the mid to upper 20s. We’ll start with some sun early Friday before clouds return to the region. We’re keeping an eye on a weather system that could bring some light, accumulating snow to the region for Christmas Eve night and Christmas Day. The track of the storm is still in uncertain, but we could add a few inches of snow through Saturday and into Saturday night. Highs over the weekend will be in the low to mid 30s.

Most of next week is looking quiet and cold. Plan on partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures look to be stuck in the mid to upper 20s.

