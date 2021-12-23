Area retailers struggle with supply chain issues, work to keep shelves stocked

BRADFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Supply chain issues are not just a problem for shoppers. It’s a daily struggle for business owners as well, trying to keep the goods on the shelves.

“We are staying on top of it the best we can,” said Skip Metayer of Farm-Way.

The checkout lines are busy at the Farm-Way in Bradford as workers in the back of the store constantly open new shipments.

Owners say shoes and clothing have been the hardest items to keep in stock.

“We have stuff on order that has been on order for months and months, and we just keep ordering against it and it is coming in slowly,” Metayer said.

Unlike a typical year where items are reordered as they are sold, the business is buying in bulk because of the uncertainty around what they will actually receive.

Right now, they have more than double the supply of snowshoes they will likely sell this season.

Luckily, a huge expansion out back gives the company the extra room it needs.

“That’s what it’s all about right now. If you have the storage, you are going to be able to do alright. It’s a hunt and chase game which does work out,” Metayer said.

There’s a fresh coat of paint on the Chapman’s General Store in Fairlee this holiday season.

“We’ve had a few orders that we missed on, but all in all, we’ve been very fortunate,” said Berne Traendly of Chapman’s.

The new owners say the secret to their success is that many of the products they sell come from local businesses.

“It’s different when it’s coming from Lyme than, you know, coming from elsewhere,” Traendly said.

Farther south in Lebanon, the sparks fly as skates are sharpened at Stateline Sports.

“We do a ton of skate sharpening, especially this time of year. So it brings people in and gets them looking around,” said Dan Proulx of Stateline.

There’s only one pair of soccer cleats left in stock, and several displays sit empty. But this business says customer loyalty is the name of the game. If a shopper comes in looking for a product that’s out of stock, they still often will not leave empty-handed.

“We sell all good stuff, so if you can’t find one thing, usually something else will help,” Proulx said.

Business owners say another bright spot-- because of the pandemic, it appears shoppers are staying closer to home and buying local. So, while there may be fewer products on the shelves, the foot traffic has not slowed down.

