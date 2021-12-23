Bûche de Noël: Creating meringue mushrooms

NORWICH, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s Christmas week and we are making a festive holiday dessert! We are making a Bûche de Noël, also known as a Yule Log.

Our Cat Viglienzoni went to the King Arthur Baking School in Norwich to meet with Kristen Suzuki to learn how to make this traditional Christmas dessert.

Cat is breaking it down step by step for you. She started with the cake, then the filling and the buttercream. Now, it’s all about the decorations, learning to make meringue mushrooms. Watch the video to see.

Click here for the recipe.

