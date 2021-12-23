Burlington laundromat blames repeated theft, vandalism for closure

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A staple in one Burlington community has closed its doors indefinitely. There’s a sign on King Street Laundry saying it’s closed because of continuous theft and vandalism.

“I’m very disappointed. It was very convenient. Moved here with my family because of the laundromat across the street,” said Latasha MacDonald of Burlington.

MacDonald lives a stone’s throw away from King Street Laundry. She said doing her laundry there with her sons helped teach them about responsibility.

Now, her family is packing up their laundry and hitting the road. The next closest laundromat is a 10-minute walk. She’s also asking friends for help.

“It’s very inconvenient, especially in the winter,” MacDonald said.

Wyatt Ruttle lives next door to King Street Laundry. He’s having to pivot, too.

“It’s very sad. It’s where we do laundry, so we have to find somewhere else to do laundry. It’s a pain walking somewhere else,” Ruttle said.

When MacDonald saw the sign saying it was closed due to theft and vandalism, she said it wasn’t a shocker.

“I’m not surprised but I understand, it was a lot of people hanging out. And to me, if they’re going to hang out, they should have respected it because they see everyone using it,” MacDonald said.

Kevin Donalson is homeless and said he always felt welcomed by King Street Laundry.

“This laundromat let us come here and stay, didn’t kick us out,” Donalson said.

But he said he also wasn’t surprised to see the sign.

“I really enjoyed this laundromat and I think it was dirty for people to do what they did,” Donalson said.

So what happened here?

“Over the last six months-- the crime, the vandalism, the theft, the drug use, the vagrancy-- it just got so out of hand I had to make the decision to shut it down,” said T.J. Riley, who has owned King Street Laundry for more than 10 years.

Riley said people ripped a coin box out of the wall and he would find needles when cleaning up. He noted the people causing the vandalism never seemed to be residents of the community who needed to do their laundry.

“Ninety-five percent of the people in here are good customers,” he said. “But you have the 5%-- the drug use, the vandalism, the crime, it’s become impossible.”

Shabnam Nolan is the director of the King Street Center, which runs programs for people in this community. She said the closure impacts lots of folks in the area.

“Some of the families that come here to King Street are really going to miss out on an important resource because it’s no longer there,” Nolan said.

They’re still figuring out their next move with what to do with King Street Laundry, but for now, it will remain closed.

