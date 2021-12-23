Cuomo won’t be charged for touching trooper at racetrack
NEW YORK (AP) - A prosecutor says former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo won’t face criminal charges after a female state trooper said she felt “completely violated” by his unwanted touching at an event at a Long Island racetrack in September 2019.
Acting Nassau County District Attorney Joyce Smith said in a statement Thursday that an investigation found the allegations against Cuomo “credible, deeply troubling, but not criminal under New York law.”
Smith started investigating after the encounter was detailed in Attorney General Letitia James’ August report that led to Cuomo’s resignation from office.
A message seeking comment was left with Cuomo’s spokesperson.
Related Stories:
AG taps brakes on effort to seize Cuomo book profits
NY ethics board tells former Gov. Cuomo to return book money
US started inquiry into Cuomo sexual harassment claims
New details on Chris Cuomo’s role advising brother Andrew
Probe finds ‘overwhelming evidence’ of misconduct by Cuomo
NY lawmakers begin reading findings from Cuomo probe
NY ethics commission rescinds approval for Cuomo book deal
Interview transcripts offer window into Cuomo investigation
Criminal complaint against Cuomo ruled ‘potentially defective’
Prosecutor in Cuomo groping case seeks more time
Cuomo lawyer asks sheriff to save investigation records
Cuomo accused of groping woman, a misdemeanor sex crime
New York Attorney General James defends Cuomo investigation
New head of Time’s Up pledges openness after Cuomo scandal
New York health chief, defender of Cuomo policies, resigning
Aides of former Gov. Cuomo on hook for new legal bills
Cuomo legal woes continue, could cost public at least $9.5M
New NY governor adds 12,000 deaths to publicized COVID tally
Hochul vows swift action as she takes helm in New York
Hochul becomes NY’s first female governor as Cuomo exits
Cuomo cited in call for stronger sex harassment law in Connecticut
TV Academy revokes Cuomo’s Emmy amid scandal, resignation
Cuomo gives clemency to 6, including Brink’s heist driver
Cuomo takes last swipe at harassment probe in farewell address
As Cuomo exits, Hochul to take office as NY gov. minus ‘distractions’
Movers are seen at mansion as Cuomo prepares to leave office
Cuomo issues clemency for 10 people in last days as governor
New York’s new governor, Kathy Hochul, taking office Aug. 24
NY Assembly to continue investigating Cuomo for alleged misconduct
NY Legislature won’t try to impeach Cuomo after he quits
New York Assembly to suspend Cuomo impeachment investigation
Cuomo exit isn’t stopping push for answers on nursing homes
New Yorkers getting up to speed on their new governor
Hochul ‘fully prepared’ for transition of power
North County leaders, voters react to Cuomo resignation
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigning over sexual harassment
Ex-Cuomo aide details groping as lawmakers meet in private
Aide who says Cuomo groped her files criminal complaint
Lawmakers give Cuomo deadline in impeachment probe
What an impeachment of New York Gov. Cuomo would look like
Over half NY Assembly wants to oust Cuomo if he doesn’t quit
Cuomo investigation: What we know and what’s next
AG report details CNN’s Chris Cuomo’s role advising brother
Biden calls on Cuomo to resign after probe finds he harassed 11 women
North Country residents, lawmakers react to findings of Cuomo probe
New York Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, probe finds; he disputes allegations
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)