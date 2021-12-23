Advertisement

Do you have unclaimed property in Vermont? Here’s how to find out

By Darren Perron
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - You might be missing out on some of your own money without even knowing it-- and the state of Vermont wants to help you get it back.

There’s an easy way to find out if you have unclaimed property.

Vermont Treasurer Beth Pearce explained the process to our Darren Perron. Watch the video for the full interview.

Click here for the Vermont unclaimed property search.




