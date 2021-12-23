Advertisement

Expungement clinic to focus on Essex, Orange, Grand Isle counties

An expungement clinic to wipe certain criminal charges and convictions from people's records...
An expungement clinic to wipe certain criminal charges and convictions from people's records will be held next month for three Vermont counties. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - An expungement clinic to wipe certain criminal charges and convictions from people’s records will be held next month for three Vermont counties.

Under Vermont law, many misdemeanors, 14 felony offenses and all dismissed charges can be expunged.

The free clinic on Jan. 14 will focus on criminal charges and convictions in Essex, Orange and Grand Isle counties. Appointments will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The state attorney general’s office says they will offer free assistance. Vermonters should schedule appointments in advance by calling the Attorney General’s Office expungement clinic line at 802-828-0033 by Jan. 11. In-person appointments will be available for those seeking expungement of charges and convictions from Grand Isle County. All other appointments will be conducted by telephone on the day of the clinic. Click here for more details.

Click here for more information on expungements from Vermont Legal Aid.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Vermonters who are able to find antigen tests and then test positive are clogging up...
COVID-positive Vermonters with no symptoms clog up ERs
The aftermath of the fire at Sillycow Farms in Newbury.
Vermont hot chocolate company destroyed by fire
Andrew Brons
Police: Drunk driver plows into Pittsford home
John Griffin
Former CNN producer pleads not guilty to sex crimes in Vermont
Thomas Dumphy
Police: New Hampshire man accidentally shot girlfriend

Latest News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Vermonters line up on Pine Street Thursday morning
Vermonters wait for free COVID testing kits
Mayor Miro Weinberger-File photo
Burlington mayor issues booster alert
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger issues a Booster Alert in the City of Burlington to drive up...
Burlington mayor issues Booster Alert