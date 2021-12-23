Expungement clinic to focus on Essex, Orange, Grand Isle counties

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - An expungement clinic to wipe certain criminal charges and convictions from people’s records will be held next month for three Vermont counties.

Under Vermont law, many misdemeanors, 14 felony offenses and all dismissed charges can be expunged.

The free clinic on Jan. 14 will focus on criminal charges and convictions in Essex, Orange and Grand Isle counties. Appointments will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The state attorney general’s office says they will offer free assistance. Vermonters should schedule appointments in advance by calling the Attorney General’s Office expungement clinic line at 802-828-0033 by Jan. 11. In-person appointments will be available for those seeking expungement of charges and convictions from Grand Isle County. All other appointments will be conducted by telephone on the day of the clinic. Click here for more details.

Click here for more information on expungements from Vermont Legal Aid.

