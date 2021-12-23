Fake COVID vaccination cards now illegal in New York
Published: Dec. 23, 2021
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Fake COVID-19 vaccination cards are now illegal in New York.
Gov. Kathy Hochul signed new legislation Wednesday making fake cards a misdemeanor crime.
And it creates a new felony crime of computer tampering.
The new law also helps schools get better access to a statewide immunization database, among other directives.
This comes as more cities tighten rules requiring proof of vaccination in the face of the omicron surge.
