Advertisement

Fake COVID vaccination cards now illegal in New York

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed new legislation making fake COVID vaccination cards a misdemeanor...
Gov. Kathy Hochul signed new legislation making fake COVID vaccination cards a misdemeanor crime in New York.(Source: CNN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Fake COVID-19 vaccination cards are now illegal in New York.

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed new legislation Wednesday making fake cards a misdemeanor crime.

And it creates a new felony crime of computer tampering.

The new law also helps schools get better access to a statewide immunization database, among other directives.

This comes as more cities tighten rules requiring proof of vaccination in the face of the omicron surge.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Vermonters who are able to find antigen tests and then test positive are clogging up...
COVID-positive Vermonters with no symptoms clog up ERs
The aftermath of the fire at Sillycow Farms in Newbury.
Vermont hot chocolate company destroyed by fire
A woman will be in court Thursday after police say she tried to stab a JOANN Fabric and Crafts...
Police: Woman tried to stab fabric store employee
Andrew Brons
Police: Drunk driver plows into Pittsford home
Courtesy: Jack Schibli
Massive fire destroys Charlotte storage garage

Latest News

Phish-File photo
Phish cancels next week’s New York City shows
Supply chain issues have taken their toll on many segments of the economy, especially retail....
Area retailers struggle with supply chain issues, work to keep shelves stocked
The University of Vermont is not participating in a program to pay for employees' take-home...
UVM not reimbursing employees for at-home tests
Gary Sampson-File photo
Killer caught in Vermont in 2001 dies in prison