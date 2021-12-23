Former Milton firefighter dies in battle with ALS

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A former Milton firefighter has died from his battle with ALS.

Firefighter Dustin Keelty was a long-time member and former captain of the Milton Fire Department.

“We are forever grateful for his contributions to the department and community,” said the department in a social media post.

Keelty was diagnosed with ALS back in 2016.

WCAX featured Keelty last year as the community rallied around him. He is known as the man who was always paying it forward.

Keelty was 46 years old.

