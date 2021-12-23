Heading home for the holidays: A busy travel day at the Burlington airport

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Holiday travel numbers are almost back to pre-pandemic levels across the country and right here in our region.

At the Burlington International Airport, the nationwide numbers are ringing true-- Thursday was a busy day at the airport.

Some 24,000 people are expected to arrive and depart there throughout the weekend.

“I haven’t been home in about six months,” said Elizabeth Maguire, who was arriving from California.

“It’s lovely to have her home, it really is,” Gregory Maguire said.

Embracing loved ones, bumping into old pals and meeting new family members.

“It’s the first time we’ve been together since the new babies came, so six grandchildren all at once for the first time,” said Peggy Martin, who was arriving from North Carolina.

“We’re just grateful to all be together. It’s the first time all of us will be together since COVID,” Anna Martin said.

Others are hitting the slopes.

“It’ll be the kids’ first time skiing. That’s the most anticipated event of the whole week,” said Joshua Ravit, who was arriving from Florida.

“I think I’m gonna totally smash it when I get out there,” Shai Ravit said.

“I’m gonna ski at Sugarbush and Stowe. As much powder as I can find,” said Shannon Austin, who was arriving from Oregon.

Whether they’re coming for the weather, the mountains, the people or the solace, arrivals from across the country say flying to Vermont this time of year is like landing in a picture-perfect postcard.

“Everyone decorates outside, all the towns are all lit up,” Austin said.

“‘A Christmas Story’ and all those movies but in real life,” said Jerry Holm, who lives in Vermont but was arriving from Chicago.

Meanwhile, many are departing for destinations over oceans and across borders.

“I’m heading back to Rome, Italy, to see my father. I’m looking forward to seeing him because he’s very sick at the moment, and I’m going to prepare him good Italian meals,” Antonello Carlomi said.

Those desperate to get quick PCR or antigen COVID-19 test results are turning to sites like Garnet’s at the airport.

“We do make a promise that it’s same-day here at our facility, and we stick to that completely. There’s just only so much bandwidth in the building right now,” said Dr. Wendy James, the lab and medical director for Garnet.

The Garnet testing site is located a short walk from the airport’s baggage claim.

But if you do need a negative test result to travel, you’ll have to make an appointment.

Leaders just ask that you plan ahead so they can accommodate as many people as possible and get them home for the holidays.

