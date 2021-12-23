Hoopcats down Colgate to close nonconference schedule

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s basketball team got a little bit of a scare in the second half, but managed to recover, downing Colgate 78-68 Wednesday afternoon at Patrick Gym. With the win, the Cats close the nonconference slate and 2021 with an 8-4 record.

The Raiders would quickly jump out to a 7-0 lead, but Ryan Davis would claw the Cats back. His trio of three-pointers in the opening minutes kept Vermont close, and when Aaron Deloney got going, UVM was in business.

The junior guard would key a 19-4 spurt late in the first half as the Cats carried a 43-31 lead into the locker room.

Colgate would storm back early in the second half, using a 16-4 run of their own to even the game at 47-47. But Deloney would keep hitting shots all day. His three pointer with just over five and a half minutes remaining would hand the Cats a 60-57 lead and they would never trail again.

Deloney would finish with a career high 18 points in the winning effort.

“My teammates and coaches believe in me a lot and put a lot of confidence inside of me,” Deloney said after the game. “They know I can do what I do in games what I do in practice. And I just tried to translate that tonight.”

“All the hardwork and patience paid off tonight and it’s a credit to him,” head coach John Becker said of Deloney’s afternoon. “He never lets his frustration affect the team, affect his confidence, and let’s hope that this is the start of what we think he can become for us.”

Vermont will be off for the next ten days before beginning America East competition on January 2nd at Patrick against rival Albany.

