Hot chocolate company hopes to resume operations after fire

WELLS RIVER, Vt. (AP) - The owner of a Vermont hot chocolate company whose plant was destroyed by fire hopes to find a space to reopen and resume making premium hot chocolate powder mix by next month.

Keith Lemnios, of Sillycow Farms, says he is searching for new space in the Wells River area where he can install manufacturing equipment that was ordered before the Tuesday fire engulfed the plant, which employed 28 people.

The cause of the early morning fire, which involved between 40 to 50 firefighters from eight different companies, is being investigated.

Newbury Fire Chief Jeff Morin says the fire appears to have ignited near an electric-powered forklift which is typically recharged every night.

Related Story:

Vermont hot chocolate company destroyed by fire

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)