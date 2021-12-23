How some churches are changing services for another COVID Christmas

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Attending Christmas Eve or Day church service is a tradition for many families. But COVID has changed the way people can worship.

The Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Rutland will host two services this weekend, one on Christmas Eve and another on Sunday.

They are allowing half the number of people who would normally attend services on Christmas Eve, that’s only around 35 people this year.

“Surprisingly, that’s pretty low. Especially for a Christmas Eve service,” said Samantha Abatiell, the parish coordinator.

One parishioner attending in person is Neal Houston.

“Oh absolutely! I can’t wait. Looking forward to it,” Houston said.

Being in person is a big change from last year’s Christmas service, when parishioners sat in the parking lot, tuned their car radio and looked out a window to watch the service.

“Peace be with you, and also with you, beep, beep, beep! It was pretty funny,” Houston said.

Bishop Christopher Coyne of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington says protocols vary by parish depending on the city or town they’re in.

He says the diocese is not requiring the vaccine, social distancing or COVID capacity limits but is asking parishioners to mask up and think about attending the Christmas Day service instead this year.

“Christmas Eve services are always much bigger and more populated than Christmas Day, so we are encouraging people to spread it out,” Coyne said.

Most parishes are livestreaming their services, including the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. But they are missing one more large part of their services.

“Probably the hardest thing is we won’t be able to sing,” Houston said.

To limit the spread of germs, the choir recorded their parts individually so the parish can continue listening to their choir.

“It’s not as good as the real thing, but it’s something. Just like Facebook livestream, not as good as being here for the real thing, but it is something,” Abatiell said.

“Merry Christmas to all you people and have a safe one!” Houston said.

