Killer caught in Vermont in 2001 dies in prison

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (WCAX) - A drifter caught in Vermont after killing three men is dead.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons says Gary Lee Sampson, 62, died Tuesday in a Missouri prison medical facility.

Sampson’s lawyers said he was brain damaged and mentally ill in 2001 when he murdered three people, two in Massachusetts and one in New Hampshire.

He tried to kill a fourth victim in Vermont, William Gregory. But Gregory got away.

Sampson broke into a house in Plymouth, Vermont, and called the police to surrender.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.