Advertisement

Killer caught in Vermont in 2001 dies in prison

Gary Sampson-File photo
Gary Sampson-File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (WCAX) - A drifter caught in Vermont after killing three men is dead.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons says Gary Lee Sampson, 62, died Tuesday in a Missouri prison medical facility.

Sampson’s lawyers said he was brain damaged and mentally ill in 2001 when he murdered three people, two in Massachusetts and one in New Hampshire.

He tried to kill a fourth victim in Vermont, William Gregory. But Gregory got away.

Sampson broke into a house in Plymouth, Vermont, and called the police to surrender.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Vermonters who are able to find antigen tests and then test positive are clogging up...
COVID-positive Vermonters with no symptoms clog up ERs
The aftermath of the fire at Sillycow Farms in Newbury.
Vermont hot chocolate company destroyed by fire
A woman will be in court Thursday after police say she tried to stab a JOANN Fabric and Crafts...
Police: Woman tried to stab fabric store employee
Andrew Brons
Police: Drunk driver plows into Pittsford home
Courtesy: Jack Schibli
Massive fire destroys Charlotte storage garage

Latest News

Phish-File photo
Phish cancels next week’s New York City shows
Supply chain issues have taken their toll on many segments of the economy, especially retail....
Area retailers struggle with supply chain issues, work to keep shelves stocked
The University of Vermont is not participating in a program to pay for employees' take-home...
UVM not reimbursing employees for at-home tests
Gov. Kathy Hochul signed new legislation making fake COVID vaccination cards a misdemeanor...
Fake COVID vaccination cards now illegal in New York