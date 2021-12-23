Man sentenced for setting New Hampshire diner on fire

NEWPORT, N.H. (AP) - A man has been sentenced to three to six years in state prison after pleading guilty to setting fire to a New Hampshire diner in July.

Police had said Leo Leblanc kicked out the bottom window of the Daddypops Tumble Diner in Claremont, poured gasoline on or around the building and caused a fire or explosion.

The diner was not open at the time.

The Valley News reports court documents said he had a grudge against a cook at the diner.

The fire caused smoke and electrical damage to the diner, which was built in 1941 by the Worcester Lunch Car Co.

It remains closed, and its owner died this fall.

