Advertisement

Man sentenced for setting New Hampshire diner on fire

Leo Leblanc
Leo Leblanc(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, N.H. (AP) - A man has been sentenced to three to six years in state prison after pleading guilty to setting fire to a New Hampshire diner in July.

Police had said Leo Leblanc kicked out the bottom window of the Daddypops Tumble Diner in Claremont, poured gasoline on or around the building and caused a fire or explosion.

The diner was not open at the time.

The Valley News reports court documents said he had a grudge against a cook at the diner.

The fire caused smoke and electrical damage to the diner, which was built in 1941 by the Worcester Lunch Car Co.

It remains closed, and its owner died this fall.

Related Stories:

Police investigate arson at Claremont diner

Police investigate arson at Claremont diner

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Some Vermonters who are able to find antigen tests and then test positive are clogging up...
COVID-positive Vermonters with no symptoms clog up ERs
The aftermath of the fire at Sillycow Farms in Newbury.
Vermont hot chocolate company destroyed by fire
A woman will be in court Thursday after police say she tried to stab a JOANN Fabric and Crafts...
Police: Woman tried to stab fabric store employee
Andrew Brons
Police: Drunk driver plows into Pittsford home
Courtesy: Jack Schibli
Massive fire destroys Charlotte storage garage

Latest News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
An organization that helps deliver meals to seniors is getting some help of its own.
How a nonprofit that helps Vermont seniors is now helping the Earth, too
feast
How a nonprofit that helps Vermont seniors is now helping the Earth, too
closed
Burlington laundromat blames repeated theft, vandalism for closure