Massive fire leaves Charlotte storage garage a total loss

CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - A massive fire left the Charlotte town storage garage a total loss.

The building and equipment inside is owned by the town road commissioner, Hugh Lewis Junior. But without it, the upcoming snow could present a challenge.

Tractors, a front-end loader, all of their tools, and four plows were lost in the fire.

“Just seeing flames. They were enormous billowing flames,” said a neighbor Louisa Schibli. She was escorted through the scene by firefighters to get home.

“We were about to pull up on Church Hill Road. The kids called and said you aren’t going to be able to get home,” Schibli described. “Just as I’m pulling up, I’m seeing all kinds of engines.”

Schibli said she saw several explosions.

Charlotte Fire Chief, Dick St. George said those came from a combination of tires and fuel tanks.

“We arrived in less than four minutes. The first line was deployed and in action. It was so far ahead of us, and such a fuel load, there was nothing we could do,” St. George said.

Lost in the fire? All of the Lewis’ family equipment the town relies on.

The fire department was able to save one sitting outside, but Selectboard chair, James Faulkner, said it’s older and wouldn’t be enough for the towns 60 miles of roads.

“The immediate plan is simply we’re going to contact local towns and see what they have for equipment and what we can do to borrow some,” Faulkner explained.

Faulkner is already talking with Lewis Junior about a plan, which potentially includes building a new garage.

The cost of what was lost in the fire still unknown, but everyone is glad to say no one was hurt.

“The firemen were amazing. They contained it,” Schiblie said. “There was a house across the street, actually one behind it. They did such a great job.”

They don’t know the cause of the fire, but St. George said it doesn’t appear to be suspicious

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.