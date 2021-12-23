Mayor Miro Weinberger issues a Booster Alert in the Queen City

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger issues a Booster Alert in the City of Burlington to drive up the rate of booster vaccines in Chittenden County. The Mayor also outlines steps of how the city is preparing in the coming weeks and urges residents to take additional precautions as the Omicron variant continues to spread.

In the alert, the mayor says as of Wednesday, only 55% of people 16 and older have a booster shot, and rates need to be driven up. The city will take action in helping the state and local vaccine partners in expanding vaccine availability. He says on Monday, the City Council voted to extend the indoor mask mandate inside public spaces, regardless of vaccination status, through the month of January. The city is also preparing to require all city employees to get a booster shot.

Tuesday, the state announced additional pop-up vaccinations sites, including in Chittenden County. Sites available are:

December 23rd: UVMMC Taft Corners, 300 Interstate Corp Center, Williston, Community Health Centers Burlington, 294 North Winooski Avenue, Burlington, and the Double Tree Hotel, 870 Williston Road, South Burlington.

December 30th: UVMMC Taft Corners, 300 Interstate Corp Center, Williston, and the Double Tree Hotel, 870 Williston Road, South Burlington.

For more information about vaccine sites, visit the Health Department’s Website.

