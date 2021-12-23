Olympic speed skating oval reopens in Lake Placid

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WCAX) - On Thursday, you can skate for free at the Olympic Oval in Lake Placid.

The New York State Olympic Regional Development Authority says renovations are done at the James C. Sheffield Speed Skating Oval.

Construction took 10 months, and now to celebrate, the 400-meter oval will welcome back visitors and athletes for the first public skating session on Thursday night at 7 p.m.

There will also be free public skating sessions January 6.

