Phish cancels next week’s New York City shows

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW YORK (WCAX) - Sorry Phish fans, Vermont’s favorite jam band is canceling its New Year’s run of shows in New York City.

The band made the announcement Thursday on its website, saying they don’t want to help spread the virus by having concertgoers come from all over the country to their shows and then return home.

Instead, they are planning a four-night run at Madison Square Garden in April.

Ticketholders can request a refund for the next 30 days.

